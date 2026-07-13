UK counter-terrorism police investigating former minister Widdecombe's death, minister says

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LONDON, July 13 - British counter-terrorism police officers are now leading the investigation into the suspected murder of former British government minister Ann Widdecombe in light of new information, interior minister Shabana Mahmood said on Monday.

Widdecombe, 78, was found dead at her home in rural southwest England last Thursday with what police described as "serious injuries". She was a prominent member of Nigel Farage's populist Reform UK, having left the Conservatives after she stood down from parliament in 2010.

Police arrested a white British man in Rotherham, northern England, late on Saturday on suspicion of her murder, and initially said there was not thought to be a terrorism link.

"Following new information and evidence, they (counter-terrorism police) are now leading on the investigation into the horrific murder of Ann Widdecombe," Mahmood said on social media platform X.

"The police are pursuing multiple lines of enquiry to establish the motivation for this attack," she said, adding that she would update lawmakers in parliament later on Monday.

The suspect has now been rearrested on suspicion of commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism, the BBC reported, citing counter-terrorism police.

Security for politicians is under scrutiny in Britain, as two serving British members of parliament have been murdered in the last decade.

Labour lawmaker Jo Cox was shot and stabbed by a Nazi-obsessed attacker during the Brexit campaign in 2016. Conservative lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death in 2021 by a man inspired by the militant group Islamic State.

Widdecombe was known for her socially conservative views, first as a junior minister in Conservative Prime Minister John Major's 1992 to 1997 government and latterly as an immigration and justice spokesperson for Reform UK. Tributes have poured in following her death from across the political spectrum.

She converted to Catholicism partly in protest at the Church of England's decision to ordain women as priests. She was also known for her opposition to abortion and to equalising the age of consent for homosexual and heterosexual relationships. REUTERS