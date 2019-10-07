UK could soften stance on Brexit, minister hints

LONDON • Britain hinted yesterday that it could be open to changes to its latest Brexit proposals for Northern Ireland, as European leaders piled pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to revise the plans.

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay reiterated that the ideas formally submitted to Brussels were "a broad landing zone" to be discussed during "intense negotiations in the coming days".

He urged the bloc to show "creativity and flexibility" to secure a deal ahead of Oct 31 - when Mr Johnson has vowed Britain will end its 46 years of EU membership with or without an agreement.

"We've set out very serious proposals including compromise on our side," Mr Barclay told the BBC. "We do need to get into the intensive negotiations on the text to clarify what the deal is."

Mr Barclay said the government was considering holding a parliamentary vote ahead of a make-or-break EU summit on Oct 17-18 to show bloc leaders that Mr Johnson's plans have MPs' support.

His comments came as Mr Johnson yesterday doubled down on his pledge to ensure Britain's exit by Oct 31, deal or no deal.

In an article published by the pro-Brexit newspapers The Sun on Sunday and the Sunday Express, he wrote: "The way I see it, the proposals published this week represent we in the UK jumping to the island in the middle of the river.

"If we're to leave with a deal, we need the EU to jump over from its side and join us there, showing its own willingness to do a deal that the UK Parliament can support."

"We will be packing our bags and walking out on Oct 31," Mr Johnson added. "The only question is whether Brussels cheerily waves us off with a mutually agreeable deal, or whether we will be forced to head off on our own."

The statement is at odds with court documents released last Friday that showed the Prime Minister has committed to sending a letter to the EU seeking a Brexit delay, as compelled to by the so-called Benn Act, a piece of legislation passed by his parliamentary opponents last month.

Under that law, Mr Johnson has until Oct 19 to secure a deal or persuade Parliament to accept a no-deal departure. Failing that, he must seek a delay.

However, The Sunday Telegraph, citing two unidentified Cabinet ministers, reported that Mr Johnson plans to sabotage the running of the EU if he is forced into seeking a delay to Brexit.

Measures could involve blocking the EU's seven-year budget, and sending a eurosceptic commissioner to Brussels, with Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage mooted as a contender, the paper said.

European leaders have already reacted tepidly to the British propositions and have urged London to offer a revised, viable way forward. The EU leaders have also yet to agree on whether to ramp up negotiations with Britain.

"If the offer from the UK turns out to be a take-it-or-leave-it, it's going to be very difficult," Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins told the BBC yesterday. "It's fully dependent on the will of Mr Johnson because from the European side, we're always open and looking towards a deal," he said.

Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne - whose country holds the EU's rotating presidency - said he had told Mr Johnson it was "important to find a solution within a week" and the British leader "agreed with the timetable".

Mr Johnson began phoning European leaders over the weekend to sell his proposals, but has so far received scant encouragement for a deal based around them.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte tweeted that he had told Mr Johnson "important questions remain about the British proposals" and "there is a lot of work to be done ahead" of the summit.

The EU's top negotiator Michel Barnier said at an event organised by French newspaper Le Monde last Saturday that while an agreement was still possible, it "will be very difficult to reach".

On the same day, Ireland's leader Leo Varadkar said there is "plenty of time" to put forward alternatives and he was trying to arrange a meeting with Mr Johnson this week, Irish broadcaster RTE reported.

Meanwhile, turmoil within the British government continued. Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick stuck firmly to the Prime Minister's line that the government will deliver Brexit on time.

"This government has no intention of extending Article 50," he told Sky News on Sunday, referring to the treaty clause under which Britain is negotiating Brexit.

"All of our efforts now are focused on trying to get a deal."

But British Attorney-General Geoffrey Cox has apparently told Mr Johnson that he would quit his post if the Prime Minister did not abide by the law requiring him to delay Brexit should he not have a deal by Oct 19, The Mail on Sunday reported, without saying where it got the information.

BLOOMBERG, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE