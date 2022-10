LONDON - British Conservative lawmaker Sheryll Murray said on Thursday she had submitted a letter of no confidence in Prime Minister Elizabeth Truss.

“I had high hopes for Liz Truss, but after what happened last night, her position has become untenable and I have submitted a letter to Sir Graham Brady,” Ms Murray said on Twitter.

Mr Brady chairs the 1922 Committee of Conservative lawmakers that sets the rules for selecting and changing the party’s leader. - REUTERS