UK conductor charged with child sex crime

LONDON - British conductor Jan Latham-Koenig appeared in court in London on Jan 12 charged with a child sex offence.

Latham-Koenig was the first British-born conductor to become artistic director of a Russian opera company, and was honoured by Queen Elizabeth II in 2020 with an award for services to music and UK-Russia cultural relations.

In a long career, he has conducted the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the London Philharmonic Orchestra, and all the BBC ensembles.

Appearing before Westminster Magistrates’ Court, Latham-Koenig spoke only to confirm his name and address.

The 70 year old was arrested at London Victoria Train station on Jan 10, London’s Metropolitan Police force said, in a statement earlier.

“He was charged the following day... with arranging/facilitating a child sexual offence and sexual communication with a child,” it added.

During his time at the Novaya Opera (New Opera), Latham-Koenig staged Moscow’s premiere of Richard Wagner’s Tristan And Isolde, one of the cornerstones of Western classical music.

The Novaya Opera was founded by former Moscow city mayor Yuri Luzhkov to be an opera for the people – cheaper and more accessible than the better-known Bolshoi.

Its founding director Yevgeny Kolobov was universally admired but the house then floundered after his death in 2003, rediscovering its momentum under Latham-Koenig’s leadership.

Latham-Koenig was given conditional bail. The case was adjourned until Feb 9. AFP