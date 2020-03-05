UK charges another man over migrant truck deaths

LONDON • British police yesterday said that they have charged another man as part of their investigation into the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants found dead in the back of a truck near London last year.

Alexandru-Ovidiu Hanga, 27, was charged with an immigration offence and was due to appear later at Basildon Magistrates' Court, east of London.

Detectives also said that they wanted to speak to any other Vietnamese nationals who had entered Britain illegally via a similar route through the port of Purfleet.

"We believe that a number of other people travelled into Britain in a similar way to the 39 deceased throughout the month of October, and we hope that these people would be able to help us," said Essex Police's assistant chief constable Tim Smith.

"We understand that they may be concerned about coming forward and sharing their experiences, but we can assure you that your information and details will be treated in confidence."

The victims, who included two 15-year-old boys, were discovered last October in the truck container on an industrial estate in Grays in Essex, about 32km east of the British capital London.

Autopsies concluded that the provisional cause of death was a combination of hypoxia, or oxygen deprivation, and hyperthermia, or overheating, in an enclosed space.

Maurice Robinson, the driver of the truck, who comes from Northern Ireland, admitted last November plotting to assist unlawful immigration and acquiring criminal property, while detectives have also charged him and another man with manslaughter and human trafficking.

They are also seeking a number of other suspects.

Meanwhile, a number of people have been found in a shipping container at a port in Hull, northern England, said police, adding that some of those found needed medical attention.

"Officers are currently in attendance at King George Dock in Hull after a number of people have been found in a container at the dock," said Humberside Police in a statement on Tuesday.

"Some of those found are in need of medical treatment, although none of those are thought to be in a serious or life-threatening condition."

There was no immediate indication of how many people were involved or their nationalities.

