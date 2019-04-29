UK campaigners gear up for EU vote in shadow of Brexit

LONDON • With Brexit passions running high, campaigners are hitting Britain's streets and taking to social media ahead of European elections.

Political parties old and new are gearing up for what has been described as a "zombie" election that was never meant to be held until Britain delayed its scheduled departure from the European Union.

The vote could now become a poll on Brexit - three years on from a referendum in which 52 per cent voted to leave the bloc.

"I see it as a soft referendum," said Ms Isis Queresma-Cabral, 44, a French citizen in Britain for 19 years and a pro-EU election activist.

"(It's) an opportunity for us European citizens who felt hurt by the first referendum to voice that."

Brexiteers are similarly minded, with social worker Richard Harris, 37, joining anti-EU firebrand Nigel Farage's new Brexit Party.

At its April 12 campaign launch, he predicted "the biggest slap in the face for the party political system that we've had in generations".

The May 23 vote looms with Britain in a deep political crisis over its stalled departure from the European Union after nearly half a century of membership.

Prime Minister Theresa May was forced to ask EU leaders for a second delay this month that could run until Oct 31 amid continued opposition from MPs to her divorce deal. She had previously said it would be "unacceptable" to ask Britons to participate in the poll but has been left with little choice.

The government continues to hope it could be scrapped if talks with the main opposition Labour Party break the Brexit deadlock.

But few are expecting that in the coming weeks, leaving a febrile atmosphere for European elections that have recently favoured anti-establishment forces in Britain.

"We have ourselves a phenomenally intriguing contest," said University of Exeter lecturer Patrick English. "New parties have arrived and are eating into the vote share of the old guard."

Pollsters say the new parties make the result hard to predict.

Change UK, a new anti-Brexit party formed by breakaway MPs from Britain's two main parties, could get votes from EU supporters.

But the Brexit Party is topping the polls, picking up endorsements from Brexit supporters disgruntled at both the ruling Conservative and the main opposition Labour Party.

Mr Farage previously led the UK Independence Party to victory at the last European elections in 2014 - one of the factors that prompted then Prime Minister David Cameron to call a referendum on EU membership.

Neither of Britain's two main parties, which have been riven with internal divisions over Brexit, held campaign launch events, opting to release candidate lists quietly online this week.

Some Conservative activists have vowed not to campaign in protest at Mrs May's current failure to deliver Brexit - or even to switch allegiance to Mr Farage.

Some angry eurosceptics plan to boycott the poll.

Wielding his mobile phone displaying the result of the 2016 referendum, 35-year-old London construction worker Charlie Smith said: "We voted for Brexit and they're not delivering it.

"That's why I won't be voting for any of them."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE