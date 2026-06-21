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British business minister says he has no reason to think PM Starmer will resign on June 22

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Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks to the members of the media on the sidelines of the G7 summit, in Thonon-les-Bains, France, June 17, 2026. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes/Pool

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer was expected to resign on June 22, according to Britain's Observer newspaper.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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LONDON – British business minister Peter Kyle said on June 21 he has no reason to believe that Prime Minister Keir Starmer is planning to announce his resignation on June 22.

Speaking to Sky News, Kyle said he had a “frank” conversation with Starmer on June 19.

Britain’s Observer newspaper said Starmer was expected to resign on June 22 and set out a timetable for his departure, though a government source said the Prime Minister remained focused on getting on with the job of governing.

Asked about reports that Starmer was preparing to resign, Kyle said: “I have nothing to believe that they are true. I am seeing a lot of speculation out there.”

“Today, as in every other day I’ve ever known Keir, he is out there working hard. At the same time, he is also trying to create the space where he can think and reflect on the political realities and challenges – and the opportunities – that are before us,” Kyle added.

Kyle declined to go into detail about the contents of his June 19 conversation with Starmer, beyond saying that it was lengthy and that “not once ... did he ever ask about self-interest. It was always about the country”.

The threat to Starmer’s position, which has been building for months, increased sharply on June 19 when leading party rival Andy Burnham won a seat in Parliament that would allow him to launch a formal leadership challenge.

The Observer report said Starmer was discussing the matter with his wife at his Chequers country residence before making a final decision, and that senior Labour figures expected a clear statement on his future as soon as June 22. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.