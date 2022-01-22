UK, Australia hold talks on Aukus pact

LONDON • Britain's top foreign and defence officials held talks with their Australian counterparts in Sydney yesterday, focusing on advancing a security pact involving nuclear-powered submarines and sharing notes on countering China's growing clout.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss and Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace met Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Defence Minister Peter Dutton for the first time since Canberra signed the deal in September.

Under the so-called Aukus partnership, which covers a range of new security agreements, Australia would be able to build and operate nuclear-powered submarines for the first time with the help of Britain and the United States.

The deal immediately prompted China and its neighbours to warn of an escalating arms race in the region.

Mr Dutton told reporters in Sydney: "Aukus represents an enormous opportunity for us, not just in relation to the acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines but also, rightly, as Marise points out, other capabilities which will deter acts of aggression."

For Britain and America, the Aukus deal was an opportunity to grow their presence in the Indo-Pacific while Australia strengthened its ties with old allies as it grappled with rising aggression from Beijing and high Chinese tariffs on some exports.

In an interview with The Australian published before the talks, Ms Truss said that the security pact was a "fantastic agreement to be taking forward" and the intention was to foster closer industrial collaboration.

"It is also about much closer technological collaboration because this is where a lot of the battle for the future will be fought," she told the newspaper.

"It won't just be fought in traditional defence. It will be in cyber space, the use of quantum technology, and of artificial intelligence. These are the areas where we do want Aukus to go very deep," she added.

Local media had suggested that a plan to deploy British nuclear submarines to Australia might be announced after the talks yesterday.

When asked, Mr Wallace said it was still "early days".

"We'll take it one step at a time," he said.

Britain also warned Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping yesterday that its allies would stand together to fight for democracy against dictatorships that it said were more emboldened than at any time since the Cold War.

In a speech at the Lowy Institute foreign affairs think-tank, Ms Truss said Mr Putin should "desist and step back from Ukraine before he makes a massive strategic mistake".

She added that "invasion will only lead to a terrible quagmire and loss of life, as we know from the 1979-1989 Soviet-Afghan war and conflict in Chechnya".

Global aggressors "are emboldened in a way we haven't seen since the Cold War", she said.

"They seek to export dictatorship as a service around the world... That is why regimes like Belarus, North Korea and Myanmar find their closest allies in Moscow and Beijing."

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS