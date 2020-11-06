British police arrest more than 100 Londoners for breach of lockdown restrictions to limit Covid-19 spread

LONDON (REUTERS, AFP) - British police said they arrested 104 Londoners on Thursday (Nov 5) for breach of coronavirus regulations, adding that they expected more arrests as policing operations continued into the night.

People gathered in central London despite new restrictions that have been imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

"Tonight, a crowd of people chose to ignore the new regulations, to behave irresponsibly and meet in a dangerous manner. More than 100 of these people have now been arrested and will have to face the consequences of their actions”, the Metropolitan Police said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson last Saturday ordered England back into a national lockdown from Thursday morning after the United Kingdom passed the milestone of one million Covid-19 cases and a second wave of infections threatened to overwhelm the health service.

People have been ordered to stay at home to combat a surge in new infections that scientists say could, if unchecked, cause more deaths than a first wave that forced a three-month lockdown earlier this year.

“I would continue to urge people across the city to keep yourselves safe and stick to the regulations,” Met Police Commander Jane Connors said.

Britain reported 24,141 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday and 378 deaths from the virus, slightly down on figures from the day before, government data showed.

The cumulative toll for those who died within 28 days of a first positive Covid-19 test in the United Kingdom now stands at 48,120 while the number of people who have tested positive is 1,123,197 according to the data.

Mr Johnson on Thursday called for a united effort to tackle spiking coronavirus infection rates, as 56 million people in England went into a second lockdown but with the public weary of restrictions and fearing for their livelihoods.

Renewed stay-at-home restrictions and business closures are set to last for four weeks yet have been met with scepticism that they can halt the worst death toll from the virus in Europe.

"While it pains me to have to ask once again for so many to give up so much, I know that, together, we can get through this," said Mr Johnson, whose government sets health policy in England.

"We can do this, we will do this by December 2nd," he told a news conference, promising that compliance could see people enjoy "as normal a Christmas as possible".

The latest lockdown came into force at 0001 GMT Thursday (8.01am Singapore time) and by daybreak had turned normally bustling cities into ghost towns.

"You can't imagine from yesterday to today how different it is. It's completely dead now," Ms Maria Belkihel, 42, told Agence France-Presse in London's best known shopping spot, Oxford Street.

The Bank of England unveiled an extra £150 billion (S$266 billion) in economic support, on top of new Treasury measures to subsidise the wages of furloughed workers until March 2021.

Mr Johnson said the package showed that his government will "continue to support people affected by these new restrictions".

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab began self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, a spokesman said.

"He will continue to work remotely during this time," he added.

Mr Johnson abandoned a recently introduced system of regional curbs and announced the shutdown after dire warnings that hospitals could soon be overwhelmed with Covid-19 cases.

Mr Simon Stevens, the head of the state-run National Health Service in England, urged compliance and warned: "This second wave of Covid is real and it is serious."

Noting that hospital admissions had shot up from below 500 in early September to more than 11,000, he said: "Today's infection is the intensive care order book for a fortnight's time."

Opinion polls suggest overall public backing for the revived stay-at-home policy.

But concerns are mounting about the impact on the economy and mental health, and dozens of lawmakers in Mr Johnson's ruling Conservative party rebelled against the new measures during a vote in parliament on Wednesday.

To avoid extending the lockdown, he is pinning his hopes on an ambitious new programme of Covid testing to detect and isolate infected people, starting with a city-wide trial launching in Liverpool on Friday.

Around 2,000 military personnel are being mobilised to help in the pilot, which will identify positive cases even in people without symptoms.

The government has spent £12 billion on testing programmes, but researchers say most members of the public are failing to isolate or report their contacts fully.

In March, when the first shutdown was ordered, critics accused Mr Johnson of failing to heed warnings by government scientists and acting too late.

The new restrictions bring England into line with other parts of the UK, which have their own devolved governments, and with nations in Europe including France.

They include a return to working from home where possible and the closure of all non-essential shops and services.

Schools will remain open. Exemptions include outdoor exercise and visits to the doctor or pharmacy.

Mr Michael Eppy, a public relations expert on his way to a medical appointment, said: "I don't think anyone is particularly happy about the lockdown."

Doubting Mr Johnson's assurances of a four-week limit, Mr Eppy, 35, said: "However long this lockdown lasts, it is this government that is 100 per cent culpable."

Meanwhile, UK's Transport Minister Grant Shapps said that people arriving in the country from Denmark will need to self-isolate for 14 days, starting on Friday, as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.

"I have taken the swift decision to urgently remove Denmark from the government's travel corridor list," Mr Shapps said in a statement.

On Thursday, Britain also removed Germany and Sweden from its list of countries where travellers would not have to quarantine on arrival in England.

Passengers arriving in Britain from Germany and Sweden must self-isolate for 14 days from 0400 GMT Saturday (12pm Singapore time).