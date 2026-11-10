UK arrests US Army member suspected of helping Russia

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FILE PHOTO: A Russian flag is reflected in an eye in this picture illustration taken October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illutration/File Photo

LONDON, Nov 10 - A senior member of the US Army was arrested in Britain on suspicion of assisting Russian intelligence, British police said on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old man was arrested near the city of Gloucester, west England, on Tuesday and remains in custody at a London police station, police said.

He was arrested on suspicion of offences under sections 1 and 3 of the National Security Act, which relate to obtaining or disclosing protected information and assisting a foreign intelligence service. Police said the country to which the allegations relate is Russia.

FBI Director Kash Patel said: "This important arrest involves allegations of espionage, which is of the utmost concern to the United States and our allies."

Brigadier General Sean Stinchon, the commanding general of US Army Counterintelligence Command, added: "The alleged conduct of a senior soldier, entrusted with sensitive information, is a sobering reminder that insider threats are real and persistent." REUTERS