UK and Jordan air drop aid to hospital in northern Gaza

Updated
Feb 22, 2024, 02:35 AM
Published
Feb 22, 2024, 02:35 AM

LONDON - Britain and Jordan have air-dropped four tonnes of aid including medicines, fuel and food to Tal Al-Hawa Hospital in northern Gaza, Britain's Foreign Office said on Wednesday.

The UK-funded aid was delivered by the Jordanian Air Force.

"Thousands of patients will benefit and the fuel will enable this vital hospital to continue its life-saving work," British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said in a statement.

"However, the situation in Gaza is desperate and significantly more aid is needed, and fast. We are calling for an immediate humanitarian pause to allow additional aid into Gaza as quickly as possible and bring hostages home." REUTERS

