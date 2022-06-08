UK

Johnson survives vote of no confidence

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tried to shore up his leadership yesterday and hinted at a possibility of a government reshuffle after he survived a no-confidence vote.

He won the ballot of Conservative Party lawmakers by 211 votes to 148 - enough to avoid having to immediately resign, but a larger than anticipated rebellion within his party means he needs to win back the confidence of his colleagues and the public.

If British political history serves as any guide, the authority of prime ministers is often irretrievably damaged even after they defeat a party rebellion.

At a Cabinet meeting yesterday, he dangled extra spending on infrastructure and housing and alluded to the possibility of future tax cuts, measures set to be popular with his backbenchers.

