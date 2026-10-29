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Uganda says 27 citizens killed or presumed dead fighting for Russia in Ukraine

KAMPALA, Oct 29 - Twenty-seven Ugandans who were enlisted to fight for Russia's army in Ukraine have been killed or are presumed dead, a letter from Uganda's embassy in Moscow to its foreign ministry showed.

• The letter, seen by Reuters on Thursday, gave the names of 11 Ugandans confirmed dead and 16 whose bodies could not be located anywhere, including among prisoners of war

• Uganda's embassy said it had received the information from Russia's foreign ministry through a 'note verbale', a diplomatic communication

• An official at Uganda's foreign ministry confirmed the authenticity of the letter

• Russia's embassy in Kampala did not immediately respond to a request for comment

• Reports of African men being lured to Russia with promises of jobs and ending up on Ukraine's front lines have become frequent, triggering anger in countries like Kenya, Ghana and South Africa

• Ukraine said last year that more than 1,400 citizens from three dozen African countries were fighting alongside Russian forces on its territory, with some recruited through deception

• Russian authorities have denied illegally recruiting African citizens to fight in Ukraine REUTERS