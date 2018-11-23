UAE signals jailed British academic could be freed in 'amicable solution'

British student Matthew Hedges and his wife Daniela Tejada posing in an undisclosed location.PHOTO: AFP/DETAINED IN DUBAI
LONDON (REUTERS) - The UAE signalled on Friday (Nov 23) that a British academic jailed for life on spying charges could be freed after his family appealed for clemency.

Matthew Hedges was sentenced on Wednesday on charges of spying for the British government, in a move described as deeply disappointing by Prime Minister Theresa May.

"Mr Hedges' family have made a request for clemency and the government is studying that request," the UAE's ambassador to London, Sulaiman Hamid Almazroui, said.

"Because of the strength of that relationship we are hopeful that an amicable solution can be reached," he said.

