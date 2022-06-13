Tycoons concerned about being seen at Putin's annual economic forum

MOSCOW • President Vladimir Putin's annual economic forum in St Petersburg was always a hot ticket for Russian and foreign tycoons eager to curry favour with the Kremlin by hosting glitzy parties or announcing major investments.

His invasion of Ukraine has made it a radioactive one. Many business leaders are concerned about even being seen at this year's St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), fearful it may make them targets for sanctions, three people familiar with the situation said, declining to be identified because the issue is sensitive.

At least two executives said they plan to leave early to avoid attending Mr Putin's speech at the event, which in past years was the highlight for the well-connected.

Some have asked the organisers, Roscongress, not to identify them on their badges at the June 15-18 SPIEF forum, the people said.

Even as Russia contends with unprecedented international sanctions that threaten its deepest economic recession in decades, officials are projecting a business-as-usual approach for the 25th anniversary event under the slogan of "new opportunities in a new world".

The confrontation with the West that has escalated at times to warnings of nuclear war gets barely a mention on SPIEF's website, though foreign visitors are told to bring cash since sanctions mean Mastercard and Visa bank cards issued outside Russia will not work there.

Before the war, Russian tycoons and state-run companies competed to outdo one another by flying in entertainers like Sting and Robbie Williams, whose "Party Like a Russian" song caught the extravagant mood of SPIEF's late-night scene.

Most of the same tycoons and companies are now under US and European Union sanctions and few parties are planned this time.

Mr Putin's flagship event once attracted global political figures such as French President Emmanuel Macron, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This time, it is hosting an Afghan Taliban representative, according to the Tass news service, the investment minister from Myanmar's military government and the head of Venezuela's central bank, all heavily sanctioned countries.

Officials from Egypt, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the Central African Republic are also attending, as well as those from former Soviet republics.

Even so, the number of foreign representatives is a fraction of those at past SPIEFs.

The forum's high cost at 960,000 roubles (S$23,000) per person is also causing some to skip the event because it makes less business sense with many international companies no longer in attendance, executives of two big industrial firms said.

BLOOMBERG