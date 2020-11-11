Two-thirds of Britons willing to get Covid-19 jab; less among the young: Poll

LONDON (REUTERS) - Almost two-thirds of people in Britain say they would get vaccinated for Covid-19 but young people are far more likely to refuse a jab than older people, according to an opinion poll published on Wednesday (Nov 11).

The poll, by public opinion research firm Kantar, showed 22 per cent of respondents said they would definitely or probably not get a coronavirus vaccine, rising to 38 per cent of 18-24 year-olds.

Only 5 per cent of those aged 65 and over and 16 per cent of those aged 55-64 said they would probably or definitely not get vaccinated.

Kantar said the poll found that 75 per cent of people with a degree-level of education planned to get the vaccine compared with 57 per cent of people without one.

Health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday that vaccinations for Covid-19 will be optional in Britain.