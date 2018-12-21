One shot dead in central Vienna, manhunt under way

VIENNA (REUTERS) - One person was shot dead and one injured in central Vienna on Friday (Dec 21), emergency services said, as a manhunt was launched in the city.

“Two people were found with gunshot wounds today around 1:30 p.m. (8.30pm Singapore time) in the Lugeck area of Vienna,” the police said in a statement.

Lugeck is a popular restaurant.

“A manhunt is currently under way. Further circumstances are not yet clear.” The area was cordoned off and police helicopters hovered overhead as part of the search. Police tweeted that there was no danger to the public, however.