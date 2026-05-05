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Two people injured in explosion at Safran Group factory, French media, company report

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PARIS, May 5 - Two people were injured in an explosion at a Safran Group factory in southwestern France on Tuesday, the company said.

A spokesperson said the incident took place at the Safran Ventilation Systems site in Blagnac, which maintains fans, valves and compressors for aerospace and defence clients.

The site was evacuated after the accident and an investigation was under way, Safran said.

Local officials and firefighters did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS

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