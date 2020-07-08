Two killed in train collision in Czech Republic

PRAGUE (REUTERS) - At least two people were killed and as many as 30 were injured when two trains collided in the north-west of the Czech Republic near the border with Germany on Tuesday (July 7), an emergency services spokesman said.

The accident occurred between Pernink, about 10km from Germany, and Nove Hamry, in the region of spa town Karlovy Vary.

CTK news agency reported the trains crashed less than 1km from Pernink station.

One of the trains was headed to Johanngeorgenstadt in Germany, it said.

German emergency services were assisting with the injured at the site of the accident in the hilly, wooded area, CTK reported.