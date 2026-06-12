Two killed, 10 injured in Ukraine attack on Russia's border Bryansk region, governor says

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June 12 - Two people were killed and another 10 injured in a Ukraine attack on Russia's border region of Bryansk, Acting Regional Governor Yegor Kovalchuk said in a Telegram post late on Thursday.

Two were killed and another two injured in shelling of the Suzemka area close to the border, with another seven wounded in an attack on petrol stations in Starodub some 110 kilometres away (68 miles), he said, adding that a five-year-old boy was also injured in a separate drone attack.

In Ukraine's northern Sumy region, a 44-year old woman was killed and another 33-year-old woman seriously wounded in a Russian drone attack, regional governor Oleh Hryhorov said on Telegram early on Friday.

Three more people were injured in a drone attack in Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv, local authorities said on Telegram.

Reuters could not independently confirm the incidents. REUTERS