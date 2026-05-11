Two held in Sweden over suspected deliveries of hi-tech gear to Russia

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STOCKHOLM, May 11 - Two people have been detained in Sweden on suspicion of helping Russia procure advanced engineering products that could be used in Moscow's war in Ukraine, the Swedish security service said on Monday.

Agents suspected the hi-tech gear had reached Russia in violation of EU sanctions, the SAPO security service's Deputy Head of Operations, Christoffer Wedelin, told Reuters.

"The Russian war industry depends on technology, including from Sweden, to continue its war of aggression in Ukraine," Wedelin said.

SAPO carried out searches at several places in Stockholm, and in southern and western Sweden, he added.

Court documents identified the suspects as a Swedish and a Turkish national, both men.

One was formally detained at a Stockholm court on Friday, the other faces a detention hearing later on Monday, according to the documents. REUTERS