Two Europeans reinfected with Covid-19: Reports

AMSTERDAM/BRUSSELS/HONG KONG • Two European patients are confirmed to have been reinfected with the coronavirus, according to regional public broadcasters, raising concerns about people's immunity to the virus as the world struggles to tame the pandemic.

The news comes as researchers in Hong Kong reported a man there had been reinfected 41/2 months after being declared recovered.

That has fuelled fears about the effectiveness of potential vaccines against the virus, though experts say there would need to be many more cases of reinfection for these to be justified.

Local media said yesterday a patient in the Netherlands and another in Belgium had been reinfected with the virus.

Dutch broadcaster NOS cited virologist Marion Koopmans as saying that the patient in the Netherlands was an older person with a weakened immune system.

She said cases where people have been sick with the virus a long time before it flares up are better known.

But a true reinfection, as in the Dutch, Belgian and Hong Kong cases, requires genetic testing of the virus in both the first and second infections to see whether the two instances of the virus differ slightly.

Dr Koopmans, an adviser to the Dutch government, said reinfections had been expected.

"That someone would pop up with a reinfection, it doesn't make me nervous," she said. "We have to see whether it happens often."

Dutch health ministry officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Belgian virologist Marc Van Ranst told Belgian broadcaster VRT he had not been surprised by the Hong Kong reinfection case.

"For us, it was not news because we have also had such a case in Belgium," he said.

That case was a woman who had contracted Covid-19 in March and for a second time in June.

Dr Van Ranst said in cases such as the Belgian woman's in which the Covid-19 symptoms were relatively mild, the body may not have created enough antibodies to prevent a reinfection, though they might have helped limit the sickness.

Researchers at the University of Hong Kong said that findings from the reinfection case in the city indicate that the disease, which has killed more than 800,000 people worldwide, may continue to spread among the global population despite herd immunity.

The 33-year-old man was cleared of Covid-19 and discharged from a hospital in April, but tested positive again after returning from Spain via Britain on Aug 15.

Researchers used genomic sequence analysis to prove that he had been infected by two different strains.

The man, who works in information technology, did not develop any symptoms from his second infection, which might indicate that any "subsequent infections may be milder", the researchers said.

"Our findings suggest that Sars-CoV-2 may persist in humans," Dr Yuen Kwok-yung and his colleagues said in a paper accepted for publication in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases.

The findings, however, do not mean that vaccines will be useless, said Dr To Kai-wang, one of the leading authors of the paper.

"Immunity induced by vaccination can be different from those induced by natural infection," Dr To said, adding that results of vaccine trials will be needed to see how effective vaccines are.

World Health Organisation epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove said on Monday there was no need to jump to any conclusions in response to the Hong Kong case.

Instances of people discharged from hospitals and testing positive again for Covid-19 infection have been reported in mainland China.

However, in those cases, it was not clear whether they had contracted the virus again after full recovery - as had happened to the Hong Kong patient - or still had the virus in their body from the initial infection.

The preliminary number of patients in China who tested positive again after being discharged from hospital was 5 per cent to 15 per cent, infectious diseases specialist Wang Guiqiang, from China's expert group for Covid-19 treatment, said during a media briefing in May.

One explanation was that the virus still existed in the lungs of patients but was not detected in samples taken from the upper parts of the respiratory tract, he said.

Other possible causes were low sensitivity of tests and weak immunity that could lead to persistent positive results.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG