Two die in Corsica floods amid heavy rain

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PARIS, Nov 6 - Two people died when their vehicle was swept away in flooding caused by heavy rain on the French island of Corsica, the interior minister said on Friday.

• Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said a 40-year-old woman was rescued

• One of the firefighters who had responded to the incident was taken to the hospital and was being treated for hypothermia, Nunez said

• French weather agency Meteo France has warned of flooding and heavy rain in Corsica and portions of southern France

• Since the storm began on Wednesday afternoon, authorities have recorded as much as 350 mm (13.8 inches) of rainfall REUTERS