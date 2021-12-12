Two dead, seven missing in Sicily apartment collapse

Firefighters search for survivors after a four-storey apartment building collapsed following a gas explosion, in Ravanusa, Italy, on Dec 12, 2021.PHOTO: AFP/VIGILI DEL FUOCO
ROME (AFP) - Two people were killed and seven were missing after an explosion caused a four-storey apartment building to collapse on the Italian island of Sicily, the authorities said on Sunday (Dec 12).

Two women were rescued from the building in the town of Ravanusa after the collapse on Saturday night, the local civil protection service said on Twitter.

Rescuers and sniffer dogs were still searching the rubble to locate the missing on Sunday, it added.

The explosion was likely caused by a gas leak, said the authorities, who have opened an investigation.

"The gas probably found a cavity in which to accumulate," the head of firefighters in the province of Agrigento, Mr Giuseppe Merendino, told the Rainews24 TV channel.

"This pocket of gas would then have found an accidental trigger: A car, an elevator or an electrical appliance."

