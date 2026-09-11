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Two dead, seven injured in Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia's Belgorod region

MOSCOW, Sept 10 - One person was killed and seven were wounded in Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia's border Belgorod region, regional authorities said on Thursday.

One man was killed when a drone detonated at an unnamed facility in the town of Novy Oskol, east of the town of Belgorod. Five people were injured in various localities.

Another man was killed when a drone struck his car in Shebekino, just over the Ukrainian border. A woman travelling in the car was injured.

Belgorod region is a frequent target of Ukrainian drones. REUTERS