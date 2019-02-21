No sign of terrorist background to Munich shooting which left 2 dead: Police

MUNICH (REUTERS) - There are no indications that a shooting in the southern German city of Munich which left two people dead had a terrorist background, a police spokesman said on Thursday (Feb 21).

Spokesman Sven Mueller said the two dead people were both men and one of them had fired the shots. There are no indications that anyone else was hurt, Mueller added.

"There is no danger for people there anymore," Mueller said, adding that he had no other details for the time being.

Germany has been on high alert since December 2016, when a Tunisian asylum seeker with Islamist links hijacked a truck, killed the driver and then ploughed it into a crowded market place in Berlin, killing 11 more people and injuring dozens.