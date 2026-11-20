Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Two men suspected of being hired by Russia to kill Ukrainian rapper

Police thwarted the alleged plot when they arrested the two men shortly before the rapper Kyivstoner’s (above) Sept 25 concert, which was later cancelled.

COPENHAGEN – Two Danish men are suspected of having been recruited by Russian intelligence to assassinate a Ukrainian rapper ahead of a planned performance in Denmark, Danish broadcaster DR reported on Nov 20 , citing a court hearing.

Police thwarted the alleged plot when they arrested the two men shortly before the rapper Kyivstoner’s Sept 25 concert, which was later cancelled.

Both men denied any wrongdoing in court, DR reported.

The Russian embassy in Copenhagen did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Denmark’s national security and intelligence service, PET, Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and Justice Minister Nicolai Wammen were due to hold press briefings later on Nov 20 to address the suspected assassination plan.

PET said in September Russia was recruiting Danish citizens to help plan sabotage against Danish defence firms with ties to Ukraine.

It was unclear how police identified the two men, who were stopped in a vehicle carrying several weapons, or how the investigation expanded to include two other men who are not accused of participating in the alleged assassination plot targeting Kyivstoner.

However, all four men have been held in custody since September, according to the broadcaster.

It was also unclear how the Russian intelligence services allegedly recruited the two Danish suspects. REUTERS