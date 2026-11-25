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Two charged with burglary after break-in at country home of Prince William and wife Kate

Prince William and his wife Kate use the country property for holidays and short breaks.

LONDON – Two men have been charged with burglary and trespass after a break-in at the country residence of Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate, police said on Nov 25.

Norfolk Constabulary said Mirgen Doku, 34, and Arilen Ndoci, 32, were charged with entering a dwelling with intent to steal and trespassing on a protected site. They are due to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court later on Nov 25.

Police were called at night on Nov 23 following a report of suspicious activity at a property on the royal family’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, eastern England.

The Sun newspaper first reported that police were investigating a break-in at Anmer Hall, a 10-bedroom house that the late Queen Elizabeth gave William and Kate as a wedding present in 2011.

Police said the property was unoccupied at the time of the apparent break-in. William and Kate use the retreat for holidays and short breaks, but their main home is on the Windsor Castle estate to the west of London.

A spokesperson for William said they did not comment on security matters. REUTERS