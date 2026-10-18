Two arrested for terrorism in Spain's Basque Country

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MADRID, Oct 18 - Two people were arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences in Spain's northwestern Basque Country, police said on Sunday.

A 34-year-old man and a woman, 22, who are both Spanish but who have not been named, are under investigation after a police search on September 26.

"Among the items seized was information concerning security forces, as well as the potential location of a site containing materials — presumably weapons and explosives," said a statement from the Ertzaintza, the Basque regional police.

Police did not say if the suspects were held in custody. Both will appear before Spain's National Court at a later date. REUTERS