Twists and turns to UK premiership

July 5

• Former finance minister Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid quit Mr Boris Johnson’s government, helping to trigger a rebellion that brings down their boss.

• It also triggers a race within the Conservative Party to look for Mr Johnson’s replacement.

July 13-20

• Mr Sunak and Ms Liz Truss reach the last round of the contest after a series of votes by Tory MPs reduced the field of contenders from eight to two.

• Mr Sunak, who was in the lead in every round of voting, ends with 137 votes in the fifth and final ballot.

• Ms Truss overtakes another contender, Ms Penny Mordaunt, only in the final round to secure second place with 113 votes.

Sept 5