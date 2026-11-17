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PARIS, Nov 17 - Turnout was down sharply on Tuesday at largely peaceful demonstrations across France marking a one-day strike called by public sector workers seeking pay rises.

• Tuesday's strike, which was supported by high school and university students, was the third unified work stoppage in the public sector since the start of the school protests in September

• The Interior Ministry said 146,000 people participated in protests around the country, including 28,000 in Paris

• That compared with 575,000 across France, including 65,000 in Paris, for the previous unified protest day on November 5

• France has been swept by protests that began in September, when students demanded the renovation of school buildings, more teachers and university reforms

• The demonstrations grew into broader cost-of-living protests, which drew in trade unions and political activists and have sometimes turned violent REUTERS