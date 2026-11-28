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Turnout down sharply at largely peaceful marches across France

PARIS, Nov 28 - Turnout was sharply lower than a week earlier at largely peaceful demonstrations across France on Saturday over violence against women, the cost of living and student rights.

• The Interior Ministry said 44,500 people participated in protests around the country, including 12,500 in Paris.

• This compared with 82,500 across France, including 21,500 in Paris, for the previous protest on November 21.

• About 70,000 security forces were deployed across France to ensure protests took place safely and to deter disorder

• Sporadic acts of violence were reported, notably in the southwestern city of Biarritz, where seven police officers were injured. One police officer was struck in the elbow with a blunt object and had to be taken to hospital, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said.

• France has been swept by protests that began in September, when students demanded the renovation of school buildings, more teachers and university reforms

• The demonstrations grew into broader cost-of-living protests, which drew in trade unions and political activists and have sometimes turned violent, notably on October 17, when the Interior Ministry said some 565,000 protested. REUTERS