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FILE PHOTO: Supporters of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) carry flags bearing an image of jailed Kurdish militant leader Abdullah Ocalan during a rally in Diyarbakir, Turkey, May 16, 2026. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar/File Photo

ISTANBUL, Nov 23 - Turkey's pro-Kurdish DEM Party called on Monday for jailed militant leader Abdullah Ocalan to be given more freedom to advance peace talks with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, following an improvement in his prison conditions.

Ocalan launched the process in February 2025 when he called on the PKK, which he founded and led, to disband and end a decades-old conflict in which more than 40,000 people have been killed.

The PKK is designated a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

Although the PKK decided to comply with the request to disband, progress has been slow.

DEM, the third-largest party in parliament, has long sought improved conditions for Ocalan to enable him to coordinate efforts towards peace.

It said it had seen the newly built premises where he is housed during a weekend visit to a prison complex on Imrali island in the Sea of Marmara, where he has been held since 1999.

The statement was the first time the party had confirmed reports of Ocalan's move after visiting him.

"This is a positive development in terms of his working and living conditions," DEM said, calling for authorities to enable him to communicate directly with the media and public on his peace efforts.

Turkish media have reported that selected journalists may visit Ocalan, though no date or participants have been confirmed.

President Tayyip Erdogan's nationalist ally Devlet Bahceli, who first mooted the peace process idea in 2024, was reported as saying in September that a two-storey house with a garden had been constructed for Ocalan within the prison compound, but that he had refused to enter it until he was given an official status.

The DEM statement did not give details about his new accommodation. It said Ocalan aimed to deepen his work in a role which it termed "coordinator for peace and political engagement", and quoted him as calling for the building of a democratic society in Turkey. REUTERS