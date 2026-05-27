Turkish opposition party to hold congress once conditions met, chair says

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Supporters of Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the former Republican People’s Party (CHP) chairman reinstated by a court decision, gather outside the party's headquarters in Ankara, Turkey, May 24, 2026. REUTERS/Efekan Akyuz

ISTANBUL, May 27 - The reinstated chair of Turkey's main opposition party Kemal Kilicdaroglu said on Wednesday the party will hold a congress once legal conditions are met, after a court ousted the previous leadership, triggering an internal crisis and market volatility last week.

Kilicdaroglu told reporters that he will consult with the legal team of the Republican People's Party (CHP) to decide on the timing of the congress.

• Kilicdaroglu said a congress "will be held, there is no alternative", stressing it must take place on a legal basis, and that the process must follow party rules.

• Kilicdaroglu said all decisions would be made collectively, adding the party assembly is likely to convene, and that the party would act strictly within legal frameworks and procedures.

• He dismissed speculation about expulsions from the party and said any such steps must follow established rules.

• Kilicdaroglu also criticised the closing of doors to the party's headquarters in protest of the court ruling, saying it is not appropriate to not allow the public or lawmakers into the building.

• Ousted CHP leader Ozgur Ozel proposed on Tuesday to hold a leadership vote among the party's 2 million members instead of party delegates. REUTERS