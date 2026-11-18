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FILE PHOTO: Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, re-elected on Sunday, greets his supporters after receiving mayoral certificate in front of the Caglayan Courthouse in Istanbul, Turkey April 3, 2024. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya/File Photo

ISTANBUL, Nov 18 - A Turkish court on Wednesday sentenced jailed Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu to a further two years in prison for violating the election law and imposed a new political ban on him, local media reported.

• Imamoglu was one of nine defendants sentenced to two years and one month in prison in a case concerning the opposition Republican People's Party's (CHP) convention in November 2023, state broadcaster TRT Haber said

• CNN Turk and other media reported that the court imposed a political ban on Imamoglu, who before his arrest was seen as the main potential challenger to President Tayyip Erdogan

• The defendants were accused of making improper inducements to encourage people to vote for Ozgur Ozel when the CHP elected him as leader at the 2023 congress. They denied the allegations

• Courts previously imposed political bans on Imamoglu in 2022 and 2025 and sentenced him to more than six years in prison. He is appealing against both of the earlier bans

• Imamoglu was previously convicted in several other cases and went on trial in March in a sweeping corruption trial of more than 400 defendants linked to the Istanbul municipality. He denies the corruption charges, which carry prison sentences amounting to hundreds of years REUTERS