Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Police and animal welfare teams search for a lioness spotted roaming in Sariyer district in Istanbul.

ISTANBUL – Police and animal welfare teams in Istanbul are searching for a lioness seen prowling the city’s outskirts, Turkish officials said on Nov 23.

A resident spotted the animal in the evening on Nov 22 in Uskumrukoy, an upmarket neighborhood on the northern edge of Istanbul’s European side, surrounded by forests. The lioness was later captured on security camera footage.

“The location of the lion has been identified, and the necessary care is being taken to capture it alive,” the Istanbul governor’s office said in a statement posted on social media.

Grainy images published by the Demiroren News Agency showed the lioness walking through a grassy area. It was unclear where the animal came from, though some media reports suggested it had escaped from a nearby home.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation focused on identifying its owner.

The National Parks Directorate said specialist veterinarians and teams equipped with thermal imaging cameras were assisting in the search, which was focused on a wooded area.

Local resident Arda Koc said he saw the lioness after joining the search.

“I took my car and went out for a drive hoping to see it,” he said in comments reported by the Cumhuriyet newspaper.

“While I was driving, it suddenly jumped out in front of me. At first I was scared. After that, I immediately notified the gendarmerie.”

Residents were warned of the danger, and police were stationed on roads leading into and out of the neighbourhood.

Turkey has become a hub for the illegal trade in wild animals as traffickers exploit its air links to Africa and Asia. In December 2024, a young gorilla was rescued after being discovered at Istanbul Airport on a flight from Nigeria to Thailand. AP