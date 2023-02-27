Turkey's Nato talks with Sweden and Finland to resume on March 9

ANKARA - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that talks with Sweden and Finland regarding their Nato membership bids will resume on March 9.

The talks were delayed in the wake of a Quran-burning protest in January.

Speaking in Ankara, Mr Cavusoglu said the meeting will take place in Brussels.

Discussions are set to centre around the implementation of the memorandum signed between the countries.

Bids to join Nato must be ratified by all members of the alliance, of which Turkey is a member.

But Ankara was outraged by the protests in January that included the burning of the Quran outside its embassy in Stockholm.

In turn Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Sweden he would not support its bid to join the Western US-led defence alliance.

Mr Erdogan has dug in his heels heading into a close presidential election in which he is trying to energise his nationalist electoral base.

Previous two rounds of the tri-party Nato talks were attended by foreign ministry officials.

Those discussions focused on a specific list of Turkish demands, which include the expulsion of dozens of what Ankara says are mostly Kurdish terror suspects.

“It’s not possible for us to give consent (to a Nato bid) before Sweden fulfils its commitments” under a three-party protocol signed in Madrid in June, Mr Cavusoglu said.

He also made it clear that Turkey looked warmly on Finland’s bid.

“We may separate Sweden and Finland’s membership process,” he said. AFP, REUTERS