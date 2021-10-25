Turkey's economic pain set to deepen with new blow

Turkey has been singled out by a global financial watchdog over its alleged failure to fight money laundering and the financing of terror, in a blow that could see its economy lose billions of dollars in foreign investment.

The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an inter-governmental organisation that acts as the standard-setter on countering money laundering, maintains a "blacklist" of countries facing isolation from the world financial system as they are not in compliance with regulations, as well as a "grey list" of nations subjected to the less draconian treatment of special monitoring until they comply will all financial security requirements.