Turkey to guarantee flow of Russian gas to Hungary, Orban says

BUDAPEST, Dec 8 - Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban have agreed that Turkey will guarantee that Russian gas can continue to flow to Hungary, Orban said on Monday.

Hungary has maintained its reliance on Russian energy since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, prompting criticism from several European Union and NATO allies.

Hungary signed a 15-year deal in 2021 with Russia to buy 4.5 billion cubic metres of gas annually, and increased purchases from Gazprom last year, importing some 7.5 billion cubic metres of Russian gas via the Turkstream pipeline.

"Today I agreed with the president that you, Turkey, will guarantee the route so that we can transport (gas) from Russia to Hungary," Orban said in a press conference broadcast by state new channel M1.

Orban also said that Hungary has received 7.5 billion cubic meters of gas through the Turkstream pipeline so far this year.

Last month the United States granted Hungary a one-year exemption from U.S. sanctions for using Russian oil and gas after Orban pressed his case for a reprieve during a friendly meeting with President Donald Trump in Washington.

Orban also met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow at the end of November. He said on Facebook at the time that he was visiting Moscow "to ensure Hungary’s energy supply is secured for the winter and next year". REUTERS