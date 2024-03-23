Turkey says it hits 12 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq

Updated
Mar 23, 2024, 05:08 PM
Published
Mar 23, 2024, 04:58 PM

ISTANBUL - Turkey said on Saturday it had "neutralised" 12 members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in northern Iraq's Metina region as part of a cross-border military campaign that it has warned could expand in coming months.

The defence ministry's use of the term "neutralised" commonly means killed. The PKK is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

Turkey had earlier said it proposed this month to set up a "joint operation centre" with Iraq in order to fight the PKK in that country's north, where it is centred. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top