Turkey pulls out of landmark treaty protecting women from violence

ISTANBUL • Turkey has by presidential decree pulled out of the world's first binding treaty to prevent and combat violence against women, in the latest victory for conservatives in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling party.

The 2011 Istanbul Convention, signed by 45 countries and the European Union, requires governments to adopt legislation prosecuting domestic violence and similar abuse as well as marital rape and female genital mutilation.

Conservatives had claimed that the charter damages family unity and encourages divorce, and that its references to equality were being used by the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community to gain broader acceptance in society.

The publication of the decree in the official gazette early yesterday sparked anger among rights groups and calls for protests in Istanbul.

Ms Gokce Gokcen, deputy chair of the main opposition CHP party, said abandoning the treaty meant "keeping women second-class citizens and letting them be killed".

"Despite you and your evil, we will stay alive and bring back the convention," she said on Twitter.

Turkey had been debating a possible departure from the treaty after an official in Mr Erdogan's party raised dropping it last year. Since then, women have taken to the streets in cities across the country, calling on the government to stick to the convention.

The 2011 Istanbul Convention is a treaty of the Council of Europe, whose secretary-general Marija Pejcinovic Buric yesterday described it as a "gold standard" in international efforts to protect women. She said Turkey's decision was "devastating news" and a "huge setback" to efforts to combat the problem.

Labour and Social Services Minister Zehra Zumrut Selcuk told the official Anadolu news agency that Turkey's Constitution and domestic regulations would instead be the guarantee of women's rights.

"We will continue our fight against violence with the principle of zero tolerance," she said yesterday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

