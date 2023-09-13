Turkey mine collapse kills 1, injures 6 - ministry

Updated
30 sec ago
Published
33 sec ago

ANKARA - A partial collapse at a coal mine in northern Turkey killed one and injured six workers on Wednesday, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in a statement posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The incident took place in the Armutcuk coal mine owned by state-run Turkish Hard Coal Institution (TTK), in the Eregli district of Zonguldak province, Governor Osman Hacibektasoglu told reporters.

It occurred 450 metres below the surface, he said without giving a reason. Injured miners were hospitalised, he added. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top