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Former minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya was released to house arrest and barred from travelling abroad.

ANKARA – Turkey released former minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya from jail, just 18 days after she was arrested in an investment-fund investigation that has shaken the country’s markets.

Kaya, a former deputy chairwoman of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AK Party, was released to house arrest and barred from travelling abroad after her lawyer sought her release on health grounds, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Nov 24, citing a court order.

The release of the first senior politician arrested in the fund scandal comes even as the government faces pressure to repay hundreds of thousands of investors whose money remains trapped in liquidated funds and hold those responsible to account.

The crisis has also become a political liability ahead of elections scheduled for 2028, with pollsters saying it has eroded support for the ruling AK Party as the government seeks to contain the fallout and rebuild backing among its grassroots.

Kaya, who previously served as family minister, was arrested on suspicion of violating the Capital Markets Law and membership of a criminal organisation. Prosecutors alleged that she had access to non-public information and knew of coming fund liquidations in advance.

Kaya has denied any wrongdoing, saying she received no non-public information or guidance about her investments, according to Turkish media reports.

The allegations include her sale of shares in Ozata Denizcilik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS on Sept 16, a day before regulators ordered fund liquidations. Kaya and her husband had previously applied to return gains under a voluntary payment mechanism introduced by the market regulator.

The crisis came to a head in mid-September, when several high-profile funds concentrated in thinly traded stocks began failing redemption requests.

The market regulator subsequently ordered 131 funds worth about US$20 billion (S$25.8 billion) into liquidation on Sept 17. More than a week later, Kaya resigned from her AK Party post after the opposition New Party raised questions about her trades in certain shares and funds.

More than 130 people remain jailed, including senior figures from the ruling party and Turkey’s financial bureaucracy, as well as the chief executive officer of the stock exchange, a former CEO of securities custodian Takasbank and a deputy chairman of the banking regulator. The banking regulator’s chief has also stepped down. BLOOMBERG