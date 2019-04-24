Turkey detains suspect believed planning to attack Anzac service: Police

Turkish military pilots of Turkish Stars perform during a commemoration of the "Battle of Gallipoli" in front of the Turkish Mehmetcik Monument, in Gallipoli, Turkey, on April 24, 2019. Turkish authorities have arrested a suspected member of ISIS they believe was planning to attack a World War I commemoration in Gallipoli attended by hundreds of Australians and New Zealanders.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
ISTANBUL (REUTERS) - Turkish authorities have arrested a suspected member of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) they believe was planning to attack a World War I commemoration in Gallipoli attended by hundreds of Australians and New Zealanders, local police said on Wednesday (April 24).

The suspect, a Syrian national, was detained in Tekirdag, a north-western province close to the Gallipoli peninsula, a Tekirdag police spokesman said.

Every year, Australians and New Zealanders travel to Turkey for memorial services on April 25 commemorating the failed 1915 military campaign by Anzac and allied forces to drive Ottoman troops from Gallipoli and the Dardanelles region.

