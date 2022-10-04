Truss yet to decide on UK benefits as fresh row looms with MPs

LONDON - Prime Minister Liz Truss said she's yet to decide whether welfare payments in Britain should be increased in line with inflation, an issue that threatens to spark another bitter row with her disgruntled Conservative Members of Parliament (MPs).

"No decision has been made yet on benefit uprating," Ms Truss said in an interview with LBC Radio. She said pensioners would see their payments rise in line with inflation, but wouldn't commit to the same for other welfare recipients.

"When people are on a fixed income, when they are pensioners, it is quite hard to adjust," she said.

"It's a different situation for people who are in the position to be able to work."

The benefits issue has the potential to explode into another major political headache for Ms Truss, with many senior MPs already having said she should stick to the pledge made by Mr Boris Johnson's administration to boost them in line with soaring British inflation.

Ms Truss has already been forced to U-turn on a significant parts of her economic plan: The abolition of the 45 pence top rate of income tax.

The government has also been forced to bring forward a medium-term plan for public finances from Nov 23 in a bid to calm markets.

In a sign of the opposition she will face on the benefits issue, Cabinet Minister Penny Mordaunt told Times Radio that the payments should be protected.

"I've always supported - whether it's pensions, whether it's our welfare system - keeping pace with inflation," she said. "It makes sense to do so. That's what I voted for before." BLOOMBERG nn