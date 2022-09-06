Truss to be next British PM after winning Tory vote

Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will become the next prime minister, after she won the ruling Conservative Party's leadership race on Monday, defeating former finance minister Rishi Sunak following a two-month campaign.

Ms Truss succeeds Mr Boris Johnson, who resigned in July after months of scandal eroded both public and party support for his government.

The new leader will on Tuesday be formally appointed by Queen Elizabeth II in Scotland, and then return to No. 10 Downing Street in London to address the nation and appoint members of her Cabinet.

In a brief acceptance speech after the announcement of the result of the Tory vote, Ms Truss, 47, thanked Mr Sunak, 42, for a "hard-fought campaign", and vowed a "bold plan" of action for Britain.

"I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy," the veteran politician said. "I will deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people's energy bills, but also dealing with the long-term issues we have on energy supply."

She also tweeted: "I will take bold action to get all of us through these tough times... and unleash the United Kingdom's potential."

Ms Truss comes to power at a turbulent time for Britain.

On top of facing a prolonged war in Europe from Russia's invasion of Ukraine that has led to a severe energy crunch in the region, Britain is headed for a recession, with inflation - 10.1 per cent in July - at a 40-year high and growing industrial unrest amid a worsening cost-of-living crisis.

Ms Truss won 57 per cent (81,326 votes) of party members' valid votes to Mr Sunak's 43 per cent (60,399 votes).

The victory was the lowest proportion of votes secured by an incoming Tory leader since the party changed its election rules in 2001 to give members the final say, the BBC reported.

It compares with Mr Johnson's 66 per cent in 2019, Mr David Cameron's 68 per cent in 2005 and Mr Iain Duncan Smith's 61 per cent in 2001. Mrs Theresa May, who took office in 2016 following the Brexit vote, did not face a ballot as her rival pulled out.

In her speech on Monday, Ms Truss - who will be Britain's third female prime minister - appeared to rule out another national election for the next two years, saying she would win a "great victory" for her party in 2024.

Mr Sunak called for party unity following his defeat, tweeting: "It is right we now unite behind the new PM, Liz Truss, as she steers the country through difficult times."

Mr Johnson also urged the party to rally around Ms Truss, adding that he supported her plans to tackle Britain's cost-of-living crisis and address inequality.

"Now is the time for all Conservatives to get behind her 100 per cent," he wrote on Twitter.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, in congratulatory comments to Ms Truss, said London and Brussels must work "in full respect of our agreements". Ms Truss had previously vowed to push through proposed legislation to tear up part of Britain's Brexit deal with the European Union.

Her other campaign promises include fleshing out a plan within a week to help struggling households and businesses cope with rocketing electricity and gas prices ahead of a winter crunch.

She has also pledged to scrap tax increases and cut other levies that some economists say will worsen inflation, as well as to review the central bank's mandate in a bid to grant her government more directive powers over interest rates.

Ms Truss is expected to produce an emergency budget within her first month in office. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, Ms Truss' long-time ally, has been tipped to become chancellor of the exchequer.

On the diplomatic scene, Ms Truss has said she will continue to take a hard line against Russia over its war in Ukraine, and to crack down on Chinese investment in Britain.