Truss joins rival Sunak in taking hard line on China

LONDON • Britain's possible next prime minister Liz Truss on Wednesday joined her rival Rishi Sunak in vowing to get tough on China - by corralling "freedom-loving" Commonwealth nations to stand together.

Ms Truss, the Foreign Secretary, yesterday marked the opening of the Commonwealth Games in the English city of Birmingham by saying that the club of former British colonies was a "vital bulwark" against the rising Asian power.

The Commonwealth includes major Asia-Pacific economies such as Australia and India, which have both been at varying odds with China in recent years.

Along with the United States and Japan, Australia and India have formed the Quad bloc, which has warned China against resorting to military force in Taiwan in the light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The 54-nation Commonwealth could take centre stage in a post-Brexit "Global Britain", Ms Truss said, after securing a trade deal with Australia and as Britain seeks a wider deal with a pan-Pacific trading bloc.

"As one of the largest groups of freedom-loving democracies, we must ensure there are clear benefits to remaining a member of the Commonwealth and offer nations a clear alternative to growing malign influence from Beijing," she said.

"Prioritising trade with countries across the Commonwealth will strengthen economic and security ties while also turbocharging opportunities for British businesses to access one of the world's largest economic blocs."

In their race to succeed Prime Minister Boris Johnson, both Ms Truss and Mr Sunak have accused each other of being soft on China, staging rare forays into foreign policy while arguing about economic crisis at home.

Former finance minister Sunak on Sunday called China the "No. 1 threat" to domestic and global security, as he outlined a series of steps intended to curb its fast-growing influence.

His proposals include the closure of all 30 Confucius Institutes in Britain, preventing the soft-power spread of Chinese values through culture and language programmes.

China's Foreign Ministry said in response that British politicians should not "talk about China at every turn and make irresponsible remarks such as the so-called 'China threat theory', which cannot solve their problems".

Ms Layla Moran, foreign affairs spokesman for the opposition Liberal Democrat party, accused Ms Truss of "reheating old promises".

"As foreign secretary, Truss has helped oversee savage aid cuts to our Commonwealth allies, pushing desperate people into poverty," Ms Moran said. "It shows all the rhetoric about Global Britain is just empty words."

Ms Truss ranks ahead of Mr Sunak in polls of Conservative party members, who will decide on their next leader by Sept 5 after Mr Johnson was forced out by a Cabinet revolt.

When asked about Ms Truss' comments, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said yesterday: "Forming exclusive blocs and inciting confrontation is not what the world needs... Acts like this failed in the past and will fail again today.

"We advise certain British politicians to stop their laughable acts of making irresponsible remarks about China and projecting China as an imaginary enemy, and stop misleading the public."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE