Truss hints at benefits cuts, courts new Tory rebellion

LONDON - British Prime Minister Liz Truss said she has not yet decided whether welfare payments in the UK should rise in line with inflation, an issue that threatens to spark another bitter dispute with her disgruntled Conservative MPs.

In interviews broadcast on Tuesday, the new Prime Minister refused to commit to a pledge made by the government under her predecessor Boris Johnson. The Conservatives won the 2019 election with Mr Johnson promising to increase spending on public services.

Ms Truss also drew a distinction between recipients of the state pension, who she said will get an inflation-matching boost, and those on welfare benefits, who she said could adapt more easily to cost-of-living pressures.

"When people are on a fixed income, when they are pensioners, it is quite hard to adjust," Ms Truss told LBC Radio on Tuesday.

"It's a different situation for people who are in the position to be able to work."

The decision has the potential to explode into another major political headache for Ms Truss, with many senior MPs - including members of her own Cabinet - saying it would be unfair to effectively reduce welfare payments when people are already facing a major squeeze on living standards.

"We're not about trying to help people with one hand and take it away with another," Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt told Times Radio.

The issue feeds directly into the internal Tory politics that forced Ms Truss into a U-turn on Monday on a signature part of her economic plan: to abolish the top rate of income tax for Britain's highest earners.

As support for the Conservatives slumped in opinion polls, MPs complained the policy prioritised the wealthiest over people on lower incomes.

That has emboldened her critics, and even members of her Cabinet privately say she will now struggle to push through contentious parts of her economic revolution for Britain - deregulation aimed at boosting economic growth, alongside tax cuts - because she is already too weakened.

It is a remarkable turnaround for a premier still in her first month in office.

Ms Truss did not rule out reversing course on other parts of her programme, including her plans to end a cap on bankers' bonuses.