Truss fires finance minister, vows to reassure financial markets

LONDON -British Prime Minister Liz Truss fired her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday, as she scrapped parts of her economic package in a desperate bid to stay in power and survive the financial and political turmoil gripping Britain.

Mr Kwarteng said he resigned at Ms Truss' request.

"You have asked me to stand aside as your Chancellor. I have accepted," he said in a resignation letter he posted on Twitter.

"It is important now as we move forward to emphasise your government's commitment to fiscal discipline."

Hours later, Ms Truss told reporters she would now allow a key business levy to rise from next year, raising £18 billion (S$29 billion), as she accepted she had gone "further and faster" than markets had been expecting.

"We need to act now to reassure the markets of our fiscal discipline," she said.

Ms Truss said Mr Kwarteng has put the national interest first by resigning after less than six weeks on the job.

Mr Kwarteng is now the second shortest-serving British chancellor of the exchequer on record.

The shortest serving, Mr Iain Macleod, died of a heart attack 30 days after taking the job in 1970.

Since 2019, Britain has had four chancellors of the exchequer, including Mr Nadhim Zahawi, who served the third shortest tenure of 63 days during a short-lived reshuffle under former prime minister Boris Johnson, and Mr Sajid Javid, who served 204 days, the fourth shortest tenure on record.

Ms Truss appointed former foreign and health secretary Jeremy Hunt, a centrist politician, to replace Mr Kwarteng.

Mr Hunt has twice tried unsuccessfully to become Conservative leader.

He has been on the backbenches since Mr Johnson became prime minister in 2019, and is seen as coming from the more one-nation wing of the party.

His appointment indicates that Ms Truss wants to broaden her support.

The pound plunged against the US dollar, as investors seized on reports of Mr Kwarteng's sacking over his debt-fuelled budget that sparked market chaos. The currency sank 1.1 per cent to US$1.1199.

Ms Truss said she is determined to push ahead with her contentious programme despite the market turbulence it is causing.

She said she is "absolutely determined to see through what I have promised to deliver, a higher growth, more prosperous United Kingdom".

But spending by Britain's government will rise less quickly than previously planned, she said.

"We will control the size of the state to ensure that taxpayers' money is always well spent. Our public sector will become more efficient to deliver world-class services for the British people, and spending will grow less rapidly than previously planned."

Ms Truss' position remains in jeopardy. She won the Conservative Party leadership last month by promising vast tax cuts and deregulation to try to shock the economy out of years of stagnant growth.

The fiscal policy Mr Kwarteng announced on Sept 23 aimed to deliver that vision.

But the response from markets was so ferocious that the Bank of England had to intervene to prevent pension funds from being caught up in the chaos, as borrowing and mortgage costs surged.

Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng have since been under mounting pressure to reverse course, after polls showed support for the Conservative Party has collapsed, prompting many colleagues to look for ways to force them out of office.

"The party loves the idea of principles and conviction politicians, but staying in power is everything," one party insider told Reuters.

"Ruthless can also be popular."

Having triggered a market rout, Ms Truss now runs the risk of bringing the government down if she cannot find a package of public spending cuts and tax rises that can appease investors and get through any parliamentary vote in the House of Commons.

REUTERS, AFP