Truss faces fresh woes as some MPs look for replacement

LONDON - Embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss faced fresh woes on Thursday after a prominent Conservative Party insider said some of her own MPs were considering pushing for two of her former rivals to replace her.

"All sorts of different people are talking about all sorts of different things because the Conservative backbenchers are casting around for a possible replacement for (finance minister) Kwasi Kwarteng, even for a possible replacement for Liz Truss," Mr Paul Goodman told the BBC.

The former Tory MP, editor of the influential ConservativeHome blog, said that less than 40 days into her premiership, "all sorts of names are being thrown about" to replace the beleaguered leader.

They included former finance minister Rishi Sunak, who stood against Ms Truss for the leadership of the Tories, and "even Boris Johnson", who she replaced as premier and party leader early last month.

"One idea... is that Penny Mordaunt and Rishi Sunak who, after all, between them got pretty much two-thirds of the votes of MPs (in the leadership contest), come to some kind of arrangement and essentially take over."

Ms Mordaunt, a former defence minister, also stood against Ms Truss, and is currently a member of her government.

But Mr Goodman said he was "beginning to wonder whether or not ministers and Conservative MPs are capable of putting together a package of public spending cuts on the scale required".

"And if they do, whether they're going to be acceptable to the markets, or whether the markets are going to demand the withdrawal, in effect, of the mini-budget, or most of it, that Kwasi Kwarteng announced only very recently."

He said a small number of individual MPs had in recent days demanded government U-turns on Ms Truss' tax-cutting policies.

Ms Truss on Wednesday appeared in Parliament for the first time since her government's controversial Sept 23 mini-budget prompted weeks of economic upheaval. She told MPs she was "absolutely" committed to pledges made before she became leader to maintain current spending.

But with currency, bond and other markets spooked by the extra borrowing earmarked to pay for the mini-budget's tax cuts, fears have grown that she will slash government department budgets, returning to the unpopular austerity policy of a decade ago.

"What we will make sure is that over the medium term the debt is falling, but we will do that not by cutting public spending but by making sure we spend public money well," Ms Truss told Parliament.

The 47-year-old former foreign secretary was elected last month by members of her party, and not the broader electorate, on a promise to snap the economy out of years of stagnation by cutting taxes and reforming parts of the economy such as planning, migration and childcare.

But markets have taken fright at the tax cuts and the government's earlier criticism of "Treasury orthodoxy". This has driven up borrowing costs and mortgage rates, forcing the Bank of England to intervene to buy long-dated government bonds.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ms Truss' business secretary said the government was still committed to economic reforms, after The Times reported that it was struggling to agree on new policies.

Her junior Treasury minister, Mr Chris Philp, said the government would not reverse its tax cut plans.

Ms Truss' spokesman later said that although public spending overall would rise, "there will be deeply difficult decisions to be taken given some of the global challenges we're facing", while government departments have been asked to look for efficiency savings.

While their economic approach has alienated some parts of the ruling party, many are backing the prime minister, arguing that a recession would kill off any hope of winning the next election, expected in 2024.

AFP, REUTERS